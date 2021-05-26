Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rufus Wainwright Joines Forces With DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for 'Technopera'

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 2, the trio will release their first song together, as well as an official music video created by Daft Punk creative director and one half of Daft Arts Crew, Cedric Hervet. More from Variety. “I am super-proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred,” Wainwright...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Rufus Wainwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Director#Punk Music#Song Lyrics#Video Music#Daft Punk#Daft Arts Crew#Capitol Studios#Carnegie Hall#Bmg#Variety S Newsletter#Djs#Creative Director#Rich Textures#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicmetalinjection

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, PENNYWISE & RANCID Members Join Forces In THE CREW

The Crew is the new punk band featuring Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge and drummer Byron McMackin, Suicidal Tendencies vocalist Mike Muir, and Rancid guitarist and vocalist Tim Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman. The band is now streaming their debut single "One Voice" off their coming 7" of the same name....
Minoritiesthepaintedlines.com

Rufus Wainwright’s Over the Rainbow Rings in Pride Month

As we approach Pride Month (June) Rufus Wainwright has a special treat for us. He is sharing his version of the Judy Garland classic “Over The Rainbow.” It’s not just the rendition that dazzles, it’s the sequins-covered tank he wears while singing. So awesome!. The song’s release was recorded for...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Rufus Wainwright Sings 'Over the Rainbow' for Upcoming Virtual Concert

Rufus Wainwright has released a studio performance of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow,” to be featured in the upcoming virtual concert Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios. The show will be a virtual revisit of his 2006-2007 live tribute to Garland, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall. Renée Zellweger, who...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Jazz Sensation Jacob Collier Covers ‘Three Little Birds’ For Marley Sessions

Grammy-winning sensation Jacob Collier has added his contribution to the Marley Sessions series of covers from the reggae hero’s catalog. The series was launched in late April as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Marley’s birth, with his grandson Skip’s version of “Three Little Birds.”. Now...
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: How Sinéad O’Connor Turned a Prince Song Into Her Classic

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 32, which explores the history of the legacy of Sinéad O’Connor, her biggest hit, and how Prince factors into it all.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Questlove Is Our Next Music Director

Since cofounding hip-hop collective (and current Tonight Show house band) the Roots in 1987, Ahmir Khalib “Questlove” Thompson has become a prolific DJ and author, and produced tracks for the likes of Erykah Badu and Jay-Z. His Sundance award–winning documentary commemorating the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer of Soul, arrives July 2 in theaters and on Hulu. “For Black entertainers, music was the only cathartic outlet we had in terms of grasping the type of freedom that white people had,” he says. To coincide with its release, Questlove curated a playlist around this issue’s theme of freedom, stating, “I feel most free when I'm sharing music with people.” Along with a live 1969 recording of Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her,” he includedRotary Connection’s “sultry, sexy, and unexpected” cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” as well as Jimi Hendrix’s “Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland).” “It’s an understated performance, and there’s beauty in understatement,” says Questlove.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent Hits the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba 9/24/21

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent recently announced a 2021 tour in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. The musical and visual icon will stop in Los Angeles at the great The Hollywood Bowl on September 24, 2021 with an incredible lineup of opening acts including Austin rockers Spoon and multi-faceted artist, Mereba.
High SchoolPosted by
MIX 94.9

Tech & Apollo Join Forces For Virtual Choir Performance

The Tech and Apollo High School choirs teamed up to perform a song together, virtually in a new four-and-a-half-minute video posted online. They chose to sing the song 'Beautiful City' written by Steven Schwartz and aar. Mar Huff. The neat thing about the video is, each student recorded their voice part from a different location within the community.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

10 Classic Rock Songs About Freedom

These songs are about freedom from slavery, oppression, inequality, or basically just about the feeling of liberation or independence. Let’s check them out:. The opening track of his debut solo LP, Full Moon Fever, it’s one of Petty’s most enduring songs. The lyrics referenced the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. He told Esquire magazine, “‘Free Fallin” is a very good song. Maybe it would be one of my favorites if it hadn’t become this huge anthem. But I’m grateful that people like it.”
MusicMiddletown Press

From 'The Crown' to 'Bridgerton,' How Music Supervisors Light Up This Emmys Season

From the period-specific tunes of “The Crown” to the surprising instrumental reworkings of modern pop hits in “Bridgerton,” this season’s Emmy contenders in music supervision showcase the growing field’s continued influence. Alexandra Patsavas. More from Variety. From Dashing Duke to Hollywood Heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page Reflects on Life Beyond 'Bridgerton'. “Bridgerton”...
MusicMySanAntonio

Rhino Records Continues To Celebrate Its Prolific Roster Of Black Artists For Black Music Month With Exclusive Releases From Jazz Giants Miles Davis And Charles Mingus

Mingus At Carnegie Hall Slated To Receive Complete Deluxe Edition Release After Almost 50 Years In The Vault. On January 19, 1974, Charles Mingus stepped on to the hallowed stage at Carnegie Hall to give one of the most sought-after performances in music history. The Charles Mingus Group—Mingus, Don Pullen, Jon Faddis, George Adams, Hamiet Bluiett, and Dannie Richmond—brought the house down with a downright daring, dynamic, and divine 74-mintute display of brilliant jazz. However, the full concert has never seen a release in its entirety until now. As part of Rhino Records’ upcoming Black Music Month celebration, Mingus At Carnegie Hall – Deluxe Edition will be available as a 2-CD set on June 11 (Pre-order @Rhino.com/bmm or your favorite independent record store) and on 3-LP scheduled to ship around July 16 (Pre-order @runoutgroovevinyl.com).
MusicNME

The music of Steve McQueen: inside his ‘Small Axe’ soundtrack

It’s an overcast weekday morning in London, but as Steve McQueen half-sings, half-hums the melody to Junior English’s soulful reggae track ‘After Tonight’, the clouds seem to part for a sunny moment. “I just love it,” says the decorated filmmaker between bars. “It’s so romantic.”. The song plays during an...
Portland, ORopb.org

Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol - “Woman”

Musician Little Simz (aka Simbiatu ‘Simbi’ Abisola Abiola Ajikawo) takes a moment to call out women from Tanzania to Brooklyn in the unifying groove of her newest single “Women.” Here, the London-based artist demonstrates a confident lyrical swagger that underpins a sound that not only moves listeners rhythmically but also resonates as a statement of unapologetic strength. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” she said in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.” ‘That message of empowerment is beautifully manifested in the video for the song which represents her directorial debut.
MusicYour EDM

Sparkee Flips Tiesto’s “The Business” Into Funky Disco Anthem [LISTEN]

Everything Tiesto touches seems to turn to gold, especially his single “The Business“. Recently, he held a remix competition via Label Radar offering the winner an official release on Atlantic Records along with $7,000 worth of studio gear and plugins. Over 3500 producers submitted tracks and one came out on top: Canadian award-nominated music producer and guitar player, Sparkee.