Montgomery, TX (May 14, 2021)– Would you be surprised to learn that some residents in our area have kept Tigers, Bears, or other large dangerous carnivores as pets? On Mother’s Day, an escaped pet tiger was in someone’s front yard in Houston. The owner loaded the big cat in a car and sped away before police officers could arrive. This is the 4th tiger in Texas since February of this year. If there was a functioning animal rescue sanctuary the large cat could stay in a safe environment while awaiting the court outcome.