Utility bill assistance available now | Consumer alert

By Northwest
issaquahreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers should take action now to get help with overdue utility bills, before the ban on disconnections expires on July 31. To help struggling customers, the state Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) approved more than $40 million in COVID-19 bill relief programs for customers of PacifiCorp, Puget Sound Energy, Avista, Cascade Natural Gas and Northwest Natural Gas, according to a May 26 media release from the UTC.

www.issaquahreporter.com
State
Washington State
Person
Jay Inslee
#Consumer Protection#Utility Bill#Utility Companies#Federal Assistance#Water Utilities#Electric Utilities#Water Service#Pacificorp#Puget Sound Energy#Avista#Cascade Natural Gas#Utc#The Federal Poverty Level#Covid Customer#Fcc#Northwest Natural Gas#Payment Assistance#Bill Assistance Programs#Overdue Utility Bills#Private Water Systems
