Earlier this week, a new Apple ad was rolled out as part of its “Piracy. That’s iPhone.” Ad campaign. It showed how viewers follow a man in his daily routine and in each “scene” he’s using a common app that facilitates everything from a coffee shop order to a taxi ride. As the ad progresses, a growing number of people were gathering around him and they were all spying on his activities. These people were representing creepy, privacy-flouting apps. Until, one by one, the protagonist of the ad uses Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature to erase all of them from existence, Thanos finger-snap style.