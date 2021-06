Marvel Studios launched a brand new featurette that takes us behind-the-scenes of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki per week forward of its debut on Disney Plus. Disney Plus continues to be the hub of all issues Marvel Studios, with Loki being the subsequent sequence to drop on the streaming service after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier concluded. Primarily based on what we’ve seen from the Tom Hiddleston sequence up to now, Loki seems to be like it will likely be the most important Marvel Studios present up to now, and it might have main implications on the Marvel Cinematic Universe too.