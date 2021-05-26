Latest Dodgers cheating allegations to emerge are ridiculous

The Milwaukee Brewers’ struggles at a variety of positions in 2021 make it hard not to look back and wonder what could have been. After being a point of strength for years, the outfield has become a pretty significant offensive weakness for the Brewers. Pressed into near-everyday service while Christian Yelich has been out, Jackie Bradley Jr. has just five hits in a span of 49 plate appearances over his last 15 games and is batting .156 with a .229 on-base percentage for the season. Lorenzo Cain’s three hits on Sunday finally brought his batting average above .200 for the first time in ten days, and Avisail Garcia also endured a long slump early in the season.