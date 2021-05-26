Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers voice appreciation for large contingent of fans in blue at Houston

By LA Times
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The fans began streaming into Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time. Most wore orange, but swaths of Dodger blue dotted the crowd. By first pitch, 34,443 people were in attendance. It was well short of a sellout for the 41,000-seat ballpark, but the energy was different for the Dodgers’ first game in a stadium cleared to admit maximum capacity since the 2019 National League Division Series.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#Houston#The League#Minute Maid Park#National League#The Game#Swaths#Streaming#Time#Maximum Capacity#Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

Monday has a lighter schedule in Major League Baseball, with nine games but Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering lots of opportunities to play and win. Ace starters Gerrit Cole, Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, and Walker Buehler are on the mound. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (6.63 ERA)...
MLBPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans

The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not. Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well. Another video shows security...
MLByourvalley.net

L.A. Dodgers-Houston Runs

Dodgers fourth. Mookie Betts walks. Justin Turner homers to right field. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy lines out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Jose Altuve. Chris Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers vs. Astros: A classic pitching matchup & a full house in Houston

The Dodgers finish off their road trip with two games in Houston against the Astros beginning Tuesday night, with an interesting wrinkle. Minute Maid Park will allow maximum capacity beginning with this series, giving Astros fans a chance to loudly vent their frustration at those who took umbrage with their own team's sign stealing. Recently relaxed CDC guidelines have opened the floodgates for MLB teams to allow more fans in ballparks, in accordance with state and local guidelines.