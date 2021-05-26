Dodgers voice appreciation for large contingent of fans in blue at Houston
HOUSTON — The fans began streaming into Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time. Most wore orange, but swaths of Dodger blue dotted the crowd. By first pitch, 34,443 people were in attendance. It was well short of a sellout for the 41,000-seat ballpark, but the energy was different for the Dodgers’ first game in a stadium cleared to admit maximum capacity since the 2019 National League Division Series.www.chatsports.com