Pete Moore team Senior Chill Out surpasses last year's air conditioner donations

NW Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA — The Council on Aging of West Florida was able to collect a record number of air conditioners and monetary donations during the Pete Moore Senior Chill Out on May 21. Held in partnership with Pete Moore Automotive Team, WEAR ABC 3, Cat Country 98.7 and Lowe’s Home Improvement...

www.nwfdailynews.com
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
