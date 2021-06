LOS ANGELES – World Series MVP Corey Seager will miss at least a few weeks for the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking a bone in his right hand. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the star shortstop does not need surgery on his broken fifth metacarpal – the bone closest to the palm in his pinky finger. Seager’s hand was in a splint and a wrap Sunday morning while he chatted with his agent, Scott Boras, in the Dodger Stadium stands before the defending champions’ series finale against Miami.