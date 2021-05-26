Cancel
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced first-dose vaccine allocations for next week, excluding Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot formula for the third consecutive week. Just under 300,000 doses will be available to vaccine providers in the 66 counties managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and 42,300 doses are on offer for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The numbers represent a fractional decrease in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines available to the state next week. It likely won’t have a noticeable effect since only about one-third of last week’s allotment — 91,680 doses — has been received this week by providers working with the state Health Department. The amount of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer going directly to retail pharmacies under a separate program is expected to be published later Wednesday.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, which ordered no vaccines last week, got more than 16,000 doses this week. St. Luke’s University Health Network, which got 2,340 doses last week for its Anderson and Fountain Hill campuses, has not checked in any this week, as both regional providers are drawing down their inventory.

The demand for shots in arms has been down in the last several weeks as more than half of the state’s adults are fully immunized against COVID-19, although the number of vaccinations reported to the state Health Department has steadied at about 65,000 shots per day. The target population for vaccinations was expanded to everyone 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna announced on its website Tuesday that it has completed a clinical trial on 3,700 adolescents, finding its vaccine to be 93% effective after one dose and 100% effective two weeks after the second dose. It will submit the results to the federal government in early June for approval by the Food and Drug Administration, and subsequently by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Cases

The state Health Department reported 1,127 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, breaking a short string of sub-thousand case days. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,213, down 22% from a week ago, and down more than 68% over the last month.

To date, there have been 1.2 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

The CDC reports that 52.3% of Pennsylvania’s adults — 5.32 million people — are fully vaccinated, and that 7.2 million Pennsylvanians age 12 and older — 65.8% of those eligible to be vaccinated — have received at least one shot. The CDC tracks vaccinations by residency, even if the person was vaccinated out of state or by a federal entity like the military or Bureau of Prisons.

Data from the state Health Department shows that about 397,000 Lehigh Valley residents — 68% of the 12-and-older population — have gotten at least one of the 660,000 shots administered locally, with 283,000 of them — 48.6% of those eligible — fully immunized against COVID-19. About 113,000 Valley residents are waiting for their follow-up shot.

Deaths

Overall : 38 compared with 42 Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 28, down 34% over the last month.

Senior care : Five compared with four Tuesday. That brings the total to 13,263, accounting for 48.9% of the state’s 27,123 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,172 people hospitalized as of midday Wednesday compared with 1,186 Tuesday. Of those, 296 were in intensive care, and 177 were on ventilators. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined 54.5% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 90 COVID-19 patients Wednesday compared with 93 Tuesday, including 19 in intensive care, and 12 on ventilators.

Testing

There were 6,699 test results reported Wednesday, with 11.5% of them positive, compared with 10.1% on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average for positive tests was 12%, less than half the 25.3% reported 30 days ago.

The overall positive test rate is 18% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 52 additional case reports, with 32 in Lehigh County and 20 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 75,159.

Deaths : No new deaths, compared with two the day before. That brings the total to 1,564 (853 in Lehigh, and 711 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

