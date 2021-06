As of June 1, NJ police departments must equip officers with body-worn cameras. In September, less than half of police departments in New Jersey had body-worn cameras and many still don’t. The state invested $58 million to supply the cameras, but Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged there are supply-chain issues. The governor toured the Camden Police Department Tuesday, where body-worn cameras have been in use since 2016 and which are credited with reducing the use of force.