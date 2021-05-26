ASICS Men’s & Women’s Jolt 3 Running Shoes Only $29.99 Shipped (Regularly $55)

Running shoes have gotten crazy good over the past several years. After Adidas introduced their Boost technology in 2013, it kicked off a cushioning arms race among major footwear brands that is still raging today. And while your feet no doubt appreciate all of the high-end tech that’s made its way into your running shoes of late, your wallet definitely does not. All that R&D is expensive, and running shoes routinely creep into $150+ territory these days — with examples costing over $200 becoming more and more common. But the good news is that it’s still possible to find a quality pair of running shoes below $100 — if you know where to look. And since you’re currently reading this guide to the best running shoes under $100, you’ve already gotten the hard part out of the way.