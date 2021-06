Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. In all that has frayed our nerves since covid struck, we should not miss a pile-up of reports that indicate this pandemic has been harsher on women. After India went into lockdown last March, cases of domestic violence saw a sudden rise, and it is not clear if this problem has lost some salience in the public sphere because of a decline in incidence or reporting. Data trends drawn from routine surveys show that women are more likely to have lost their jobs than men as overall employment shrank under the economic impact of the covid outbreak.