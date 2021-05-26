Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.