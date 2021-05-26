Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes A LINE OF SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...NORTHWESTERN WILKES...SOUTHEASTERN WATAUGA AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA At 241 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms scattered along a line extending from Laurel Springs to Wilbar to Aho. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with a few of these storms. Locations impacted include Boone Sparta Blowing Rock Glendale Springs Deep Gap Mc Grady and Laurel Springs. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with a few of these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.