Call Of Duty Has Banned Over 350,000 Players For Racism And Toxicity In The Past Year
Call of Duty big. Now Call of Duty ban number big, too. Today as part of an anti-toxicity progress report, “Call of Duty staff”—which could include a large portion of the human population, given how many studios work on the series at this point—announced that they’ve banned over 350,000 accounts in the past year for “racist names or toxic behavior.” It’s an impressively large number, but keep in mind that these bans span several very large games in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile. As with any large-scale ban effort, it’s all relative.kotaku.com