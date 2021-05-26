Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Herkimer AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HERKIMER COUNTY At 228 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Clayville, or 7 miles south of New Hartford, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, West Winfield, Newport, Middleville, Jordanville, Cedarville, Fairfield, Elizabethtown, Norway, Ingham Mills, Spinnerville, Cedar Lake, Farrel Corner, Countryman and South Ilion. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
