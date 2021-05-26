Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Franklin, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Southern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Colonel Denning State Park to 7 miles west of Newville to near Roxbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Carlisle, Plainfield, Schlusser, Newville, Bloserville, Roxbury, Walnut Bottom, Carlisle Springs, Colonel Denning State Park, Shermansdale, Willow Hill, Blain, Landisburg and Penn State Dickinson School Of Law. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 190 to 228. Interstate 81 from mile markers 31 to 52. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
