GREENVILLE — Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won. And, while she was of course referring to the amazing accomplishments of all the Riverheads athletic teams this year, she was also making reference to something much bigger than an athletic trophy.