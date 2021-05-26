Cancel
Durham, CT

We Are Back! Notre Dame Church Montly Tag Sales

Record-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Lady of Mercy Parish, Saturday, June 5 at 272 Main St., Durham from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain or shine! Outside you will find furniture, records, tapes, cd's, books, pictures and frames, baskets, stuffed animals, electronics, sporting equipment, religious items and a full range of miscellaneous tag sale items. Inside our Church Hall we will have a huge assortment of clothing, toys, jewelry, china, a variety of linens, kitchen supplies, craft supplies, and more. A few minor changes: We will not be having outside vendors, masks are required, coffee and donuts will be available for sale in the Church Hall. Future Saturday Tag Sales: July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4.

