Meriden, CT

Roy Gooding (Education)

Record-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Gooding was born in Panama in 1929 and died in 2019 in Meriden. Mr. Gooding received his Bachelor of Science degree from teacher’s College of Connecticut, and his master’s degree, sixth year degree, and advanced studies degree from the University of Connecticut. He was also a recipient of National Science Foundation grants from Boston University. Mr. Gooding’s teaching career began in 1958 at Platt High School where he taught Science until 1973. In 1973 he was appointed as an Assistant Principal at Jefferson Middle School. In 1976 he was named Principal of Jefferson Middle School, serving in this capacity until 1984 when he was named Supervisor of Bilingual, Migratory and ESL Programs, a position he held through his retirement in 1992. Mr. Gooding served as a member of the Meriden Board of Education from 1993 through 2005. He was named the Meriden Probus Club’s Educator of the Year in 1979, received the NAACP Community Service Award in 1993, and was elected to the Platt High School Hall of Fame in 1999. Mr. Gooding coached cross-country as a teacher, initiated and directed the Meriden Ten-Mile Road Race, and inaugurated the Bernie Jurale Tradition Run..

