Detroit, MI

Detroit Mayor Duggan looks for advice from Detroiters on how to spend more than $400 million in federal relief money

 5 days ago

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In a public Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looked to receive input from Detroiters on how the city should spend $426 million of its $826 million in federal relief money, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Of the massive payout, which stands as the fifth-largest allocation of federal relief money in the U.S., $400 million will go toward budget shortfalls. The purpose of Duggan's online meeting was to work with Detroiters to decide how to spend the remaining $426 million.

While the decision is still up in the air, it should be noted that the money cannot be utilized to pay off past city debts or legal obligations.

In the meeting, Duggan gave suggestions on what he'd like to invest $100 million of the remaining $400 million into, while also referencing the American Rescue Plan.

"We have a once in a lifetime opportunity because of the American Rescue plan, President Biden, and our delegation," Duggan said. "I think we [ought to] take $100 million and put it towards intergenerational poverty and go at this issue hard like this city or country has never seen."

Other city priorities that Duggan discussed during the meeting include:

  • Investing in city neighborhoods
  • Investing in the city's parks and recreation
  • Investing in cultural assets
  • Boosting public safety
  • Supporting small businesses
  • Working to close the city's digital divide (reduce lack of computer and internet access)

