Dallas, TX

Around the State: DBU women’s golf team national champs

By Staff
Baptist Standard
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Baptist University Patriots claimed their first NCAA Division II Women’s Golf National Championship on May 15. With points tied at two apiece for DBU and Lynn University, the single stroke by WGCA Freshman of the Year Olivia Mitchell clinched the title to cap off the season, which included Lone Star Conference and NCAA championships. In addition to Mitchell, four other DBU players received All-American honors—Hannah Harrison, Faith DeLaGarza, Jaycie Stewart and Julia Garcia. Head Coach Kenny Trapp was named the West Region Coach of the Year by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, and Josh Aguilar was named the NCAA Division II Golf Pride Women’s Golf Coaches Assistant Coach of the Year. The women’s golf team was the third DBU team to claim a national championship this year. The university’s dance team and cheer team also won national championships.

www.baptiststandard.com
