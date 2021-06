FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) broke above resistance Wednesday and a number of options traders jumped in to purchase call contracts. On May 12, fuboTV broke bullish from a months-long daily descending channel it had been trading in since Jan. 27 and has continued its upward trajectory which began with the company reporting stellar first-quarter 2021 earnings. On May 27, fuboTV regained the 200-day simple moving average as support, indicating overall sentiment in the stock has become bullish, which gave traders and investors confidence a larger move north was on the horizon.