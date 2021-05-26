Cancel
Wilmington, DE

F.Y.I. – June 2021

By Out & About Staff
outandaboutnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut & About Magazine is pleased to see that three individuals profiled in our Worth Recognizing column, authored by Adriana Camacho-Church, recently received 2021 Jefferson Awards for Delaware. Last month, Jeremy Moore, Christian Miller and Markevis Gideon were honored with a Jefferson Award, which recognizes those who perform extraordinary work in their local communities. Past Jefferson Awards winners who were also profiled in O&A’s Worth Recognizing column include Megan Chen, Aman Singh and Maggie Boyd. Congratulations to all the Jefferson Award winners. For more on the Awards, visit Delaware.MultiplyingGood.org.

Delaware StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

What’s new this summer Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar: Set to open this spring, it’s a spinoff of the two Ava’s restaurants in Maryland (St. Michaels and Cambridge), this one at the site of the old Jake’s Seafood. Fare ranges from hearty pizzas (one called, unabashedly, Meat Meat Meat) to Damian’s Wasabi Oysters. 29 N. 1st St., Rehoboth Beach. avaspizzeria.com Duck Donuts: Opened last December, ...
Wilmington, DENew Haven Register

Substitute teacher buys last rock club left in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Like many of us, the pandemic gave substitute teacher Gillian Daniels plenty of time to re-evaluate her life, take stock of what’s important and make changes if needed. For the divorced mother of two teenagers, her moment of change came in November as she was quarantining...
Delaware StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Delaware

There are so many wonders in Delaware that attract a lot of filmmakers all over the world!. The state of Delaware dates back to the colonization of the United States in the 17th century. There are three counties in the state, and each of them has its unique settlement history. Inhabitants of this region identify with their county than with their community or their state as a whole. Until the late 18th century, some of the communities along the southern and western border of Maryland were part of Maryland.
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Delaware Art Museum to reboot a major Black arts show, 50 years later

A massive, groundbreaking Black art exhibition installed in 1971 in Wilmington will be recreated by the Delaware Art Museum next fall. “Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks” will feature most of the works that were originally part of the ambitious exhibition “Afro-American Images 1971,” a show of about 130 works representing more than 60 artists installed 50 years ago in the Wilmington Armory (now St. Anthony’s Community Center).
Delaware StateStamford Advocate

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Wilmington, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

Open Streets Wilmington emphasizes healthy fun

Six blocks of Market Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed off to vehicles on Saturday for four hours of healthy fun and community building. The first Open Streets Wilmington, 2-6 p.m. on Market from Fourth to 10th streets, follows a community cleanup earlier that day. About 40 groups have...
New Castle County, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

WILMAPCO releases videos highlighting transportation planning

NEWARK – Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO), the agency responsible for coordinating and prioritizing transportation investments in New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland has released the first two in a series of five public outreach videos. Developed in partnership with King Creative and funded through a Federal Highway Administration grant, the videos seek to explain transportation planning in a fun and easily understood way, and explain the importance of public participation in the transportation planning process.
Newark, DENewark Post

Newark VFW holds abbreviated Memorial Day parade

VFW Post 475 held a brief Memorial Day parade down Main Street on Saturday, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Academy Lawn war memorial. Participants included the VFW honor guard, Ladies Auxiliary, Young Marines of New Castle County, Korean War Veterans Association and Mayor Jerry Clifton. A handful of spectators waved flags, but the parade was not widely publicized in advance. Newark's larger, city-sponsored Memorial Day parade was canceled for the second year due to the pandemic.
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

Delaware remembers its role in Brown v. Board of Education

On the 67th anniversary of Brown v Board of Education, Delaware elected officials celebrated the state’s role in the decision. Recognizing Delaware’s role and vowing to make sure mistakes then are not repeated again was the message outside Hockessin School #107C, the one-room school people of color were only allowed to attend prior to the Brown decision.
WBOC

Testing Events Announced Next In Week in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
Wilmington, DEwilmtoday.com

It’s Time for Dessert: Best Bakeries in Wilmington, Delaware

Picture this: you found your new favorite restaurant from one of our blogs and just enjoyed an amazing meal… but your sweet tooth wants more. It’s Time for dessert in Wilmington, DE. We’ve assembled a list of the best sweet spots in Wilmington! Read below:. 1. Sweet Somethings – Nominated...
Delaware Statedesu.edu

Del State 130th Anniversary celebration

It was 130 years, three months and one day ago that the old Loockerman property was filled with the carriages and horses of visitors who had come for the dedication of the then-newly established Delaware College for Colored Students. A college for blacks in Delaware was a novel institution, and...
witn22.org

Christina Riverfront to Expand: RDC Unveils Riverfront East Mayor Purzycki Shares Exciting News

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, who led the Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) for 20 years during which time the west side of the Christina River was developed, participated with pride today as the current RDC leadership announced that the east side of the river will be developed beginning this summer. The City is pleased to share today’s RDC announcement.
Delaware StateMix 94.7 KMCH

“Not Quite Brothers” Treat West Delaware Students with End-of-the-Year Concert

West Delaware Middle School students had some special visitors Friday afternoon. Sixth grade teacher Phil Hess explains:. Three of the members from “Not Quite Brothers” graduated from West Delaware including Sam and Isaac Johnson, and Cooper Corcoran – who says it was great to come back and hopefully inspire some of the younger students to get involved with music:
townsquaredelaware.com

COVID-19 stats continue decline as vaccinations rise

As Gov. John Carney announced Friday that he will lift Delaware’s mask mandate May 21, the state also released statistics showing that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline after a spring surge. As of Tuesday, the average daily number of new cases was 135.9 on a rolling seven-day...
Wilmington, DECape Gazette

Delaware Symphony Orchestra to return to live, in-person concerts

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra recently announced details of its upcoming 2021-22 season. The eight-concert offering will feature the music of Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, and more. Delaware’s only professional orchestra will perform with a diverse array of guest artists. As restrictions ease, the DSO is anticipating the return of in-person attendance at...