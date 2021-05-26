F.Y.I. – June 2021
Out & About Magazine is pleased to see that three individuals profiled in our Worth Recognizing column, authored by Adriana Camacho-Church, recently received 2021 Jefferson Awards for Delaware. Last month, Jeremy Moore, Christian Miller and Markevis Gideon were honored with a Jefferson Award, which recognizes those who perform extraordinary work in their local communities. Past Jefferson Awards winners who were also profiled in O&A’s Worth Recognizing column include Megan Chen, Aman Singh and Maggie Boyd. Congratulations to all the Jefferson Award winners. For more on the Awards, visit Delaware.MultiplyingGood.org.outandaboutnow.com