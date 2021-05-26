Cancel
TV Series

A Temple Run TV series is in the works

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The potential reality competition series will allow contestants to take on the popular mobile game's course in real life.

Temple Run! The Imangi Studios game hit the scene in 2011 and took over the mobile game world, amassing over 2 billion downloads since its launch. A game that breeds a certain kind of focus and skill that makes you hungry for more, hungry to beat your high score. The kind of game where you think that sitting in a certain position or using a certain finger makes a difference in your performance because that is the degree of attention to detail that Temple Run brings out of its players. I personally have played Temple Run consistently since I was 11 years old. And not to brag, but my high score is 24,624,959.
