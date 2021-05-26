A Temple Run TV series is in the works

There’s so much more to Drax the Destroyer than has been seen in the MCU thus far, and for what it’s worth, what has been shown has been well-liked by the fans, but apart from that, he’s become kind of a joke. The character first appeared in 1973 in an Iron Man comic, so the simple fact that he’s been around for so long should be one reason why he’s worth giving a movie or a series to. Either way would work really since Drax does have an origin story and has had quite a few adventures, but he’s kind of an odd character since he started off as a human, Arthur Douglas, in the comics and was casually killed by Thanos when the mad titan was tidying up loose ends after being seen on earth. Thanos also killed Arthur’s family, but his daughter Heather was taken by the Mentor, Thanos’ father, after it was discovered she was still alive.