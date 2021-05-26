The War On Words – June 2021

Every weekend throughout the regular season, we open the doors of the ‘Pit to any member as a guest recapper, who can cover the game from their own unique perspective. You do the recap of the game as a Fanpost, however you want. It can be light-hearted or not; stats-heavy or not, detailed or atmospheric - it’s all about your own voice. One of the editors then takes it, adds the bells and whistles like roll-calls and Fangraphs and it will appear on the front cover of the SnakePit. It’ll also be submitted to Google News, Yahoo! and a bunch of other outlets, so you can amaze your friends and impress your family! We’ll be on hand to help if you have questions on the day.