The War On Words – June 2021

By Out & About Staff
outandaboutnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA monthly column in which we attempt, however futilely, to defend the English language against misuse and abuse. • Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY sports columnist (yes, him again), referring to Astros Manager Dusty Baker and his team’s first visit to New York since the World Series cheating scandal of 2017: “ . . . he’s bracing for an atmosphere of loathe and hatred.” Loathe is a verb; Nightengale is trying to use it as a noun here. And if it were correct, it would be redundant. The verb means “to hate,” so we can only assume the (nonexistent) noun would mean hatred. A better choice: loathing.

outandaboutnow.com
