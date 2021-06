A film crew gets to work on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on the Upper West Side on May 13, 2021, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images. If your main source of information is People magazine, you might think that everyone in Hollywood is filthy rich. But don't pack for Tinseltown just yet. It turns out the mean hourly wage for television, video and film camera operators was just $32.50 in May 2020 (the most recent statistics) — only $5.43 more than the mean hourly wage for all occupations in the U.S. [source: Bureau of Labor Statistics].