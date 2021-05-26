Cancel
New York City, NY

Call for tougher rooftop rules after woman falls to her death

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council woman Carlina Rivera is crafting new legislation to make rooftops safer after a young woman fell to her death in the East Village at the weekend. Twenty-four-year-old Cameron Perrelli died early Saturday after falling from the roof of The Topanga Building at 202 Avenue A, a six-story apartment building with a 7th floor rooftop terrace. According to police, Perrelli was attempting to jump between the Topanga and a neighboring property when she fell to her death.

rew-online.com
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
