Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Approved By Senate, Very Close to Law

By Toni Gee
US105
US105
 8 days ago
Take a dive into politics and learn how much further a medical marijuana expansion bill is from becoming law. House Bill 1535 has been moving quickly through the hands of Texas legislators and originally proposed to change the definition of low THC cannabis from .5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols to 5 percent. HB 1535 was filed on March 8, 2021 by Rep. Stephanie Klick and also seeks to expand medial marijuana qualifying conditions for patients.

US105

US105

Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

US105

Abbott Says Texas will Start Arresting Illegal Immigrants Crossing Texas Border

Governor Greg Abbott appeared on Wednesday night's Hannity show on FOX News and says Texas will start arresting migrants crossing the border illegally.
US105

Texas Democrats Walk Out to Stop Passage of New Voting Restrictions

A strict new voting bill expected to pass Sunday night has been stalled after House Democrats staged a walkout.
US105

Temple Has the Most Affordable Groceries in Texas According to New Report

The folks at the Council for Community and Economic Research recently conducted a study to find out which town in the United States has the most affordable overall cost of living. Temple topped the list of cities with the cheapest groceries.
Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program.
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza's car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash.
Texas to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26.
Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.
Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit.
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26.
Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26.
Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire.
Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties.
Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school.