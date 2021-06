Mann is 15 now but was 13 years old when he filmed the HBO drama. "The scenes for the initial audition didn't really reveal much about the character but I knew Kate Winslet was starring in this so I knew it was pretty big time," he tells EW in a joint interview with his TV mom Julianne Nicholson. "Initially I didn't know that my character would be such a big part in the show. We got episode 7 just before filming started, and I'd read the other six episodes but I had no idea that this plot twist was coming." Mann adds: "I'm pretty sure it was originally written as mostly voiceover as well. I pretty much had to learn it right before we filmed it."