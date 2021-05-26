Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinston, NC

UPDATE: Second man wanted in Kinston beating death taken into custody

WITN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly beating in downtown Kinston has been taken into custody. Investigators say 45-year-old Joseph Hughes was arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday. Officers obtained a warrant for him last Thursday. Another suspect, Clinton Christmas, 41, from...

www.witn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kinston, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#County Jail#Assault#Witn#Vidant Medical Center#Kinston Police Department#Downtown Kinston#Man#Second Degree Murder#Suspect#45 Year Old Joseph Hughes#Investigators#N C#Wednesday Story#Authorities#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kinston, NCWITN

Man arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with a shooting that injured another man last week. Brandon Tripp was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear. The 20-year-old was arrested...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Kinston, NCWITN

Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has announced it will join the 2021 Carry the Flame Torch Run Relay for Special Olympics North Carolina. The run will begin at Lenoir County Community College Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. at the Caswell Developmental Center. Officers...
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Gunshot victim facing charges

Authorities have filed several felony charges against a Mount Olive man who suffered a gunshot wound. According to the incident report on April 25, Mount Olive Police Department officers responded to Daly Boulevard in reference to the subject suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities located the victim, Patrick...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

Local man faces felony charge

The Mount Olive Police Department has arrested a Wayne County man for possession of a stolen firearm. On May 2, MOPD Patrolman Edward Martinez reportedly discovered Christopher McKinney possessed a concealed weapon. Martinez charged McKinney with one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed handgun.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Kinston, NCwcti12.com

Police searching for third suspect in shooting case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Police are looking for a third suspect involved in a shooting that happened at the end of April. On April 25th, around 3:30 p.m., Officers heard gunshots in the area of 500 E. Shine St., in Kinston. Officers were searching that area when they received another call of shots fired in the area of Harvey and Raleigh St.
Kinston, NCwcti12.com

Man assaulted in Kinston parking lot last week dies at hospital

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The man found beaten in a Kinston parking lot has died,. The Kinston Police Department said Jeffrey Hill, 58, was found on May 5 with head and facial injuries in the lot on W. Gordon Street. Clinton Christmas and Joseph Hughes were arrested in connection with...
Kinston, NCwcti12.com

Kinston Police investigating shooting that injured one

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On May 11th, Kinston Police Officers heard gunshots around 11 p.m. in the area of 500 E. Shine St. in Kinston. While they were searching the area, officers received a call...
Wayne County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Sheriff: Elderly man dies in North Carolina house fire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An elderly North Carolina man has died in a Wednesday night house fire, a sheriff’s office said. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said no suspicious or criminal activity is suspected in the death of Claro Grantham, 81, WITN reported. According to the sheriff’s office, authorities were called...
Wayne County, NCWITN

Elderly man dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Wayne County man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says no suspicious or criminal activity is suspected in the death of 81-year-old Claro Grantham. Authorities were called to the man’s home on Corbett Hill Road, outside of...
Kinston, NCWITN

Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged with the assault of a Kinston man who remains in critical condition more than a week after being attacked. Back on May 2nd, Jeffrey Hill was found lying on the ground with head and face injuries in a downtown parking lot on West Gordon Street.
Kinston, NCWITN

Police searching for gunman after Kinston man shot Tuesday night

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have limited information on a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Ricky Roach, Jr. was shot in his leg and hip. Police were alerted to the shooting when the 23-year-old man arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care with the gunshot wounds shortly after 11:00 p.m.
Lenoir County, NCKinston Free Press

Lenoir County authorities investigated two shootings Monday

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office are investigating two shootings that occurred Monday in La Grange. According to a release from Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a shooting incident occurred at 303 Lenoir Street in La Grange; it was reported to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at 1:47 a.m. Monday morning. The victim,...