POTUS

ABC News' president reportedly had to intervene with a View meeting following the latest Meghan McCain-Joy Behar on-air blowup

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
TMZ reports ABC News president Kim Godwin recently called a last-minute meeting with The View talent and producers, trying to improve the culture behind the scenes at the show.

ABC News President Speaks to 'View' Hosts About Constant Personal Attacks

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's latest on-air blowup is prompting the new "sheriff" at ABC to step in and demand all of the 'View' co-hosts cool it with their personal attacks. Production sources tell TMZ ... following Monday's heated exchange between Meghan and Joy over anti-Semitism, ABC News President Kim Godwin called a last-minute meeting with 'View' talent and producers, trying to improve the culture behind the scenes at the show.
CinemaBlend

ABC News Head Honcho Steps In After The Views’ Megan McCain and Joy Behar Spats Get Too Heated

In the realm of daytime chat shows - or virtually any other kind of television format, really -The View is arguably one of the most contentious shows on TV. The hosts might not be an octagon or wearing gloves, but episodes can get every bit as rivalrous and chaotic as a UFC feud, with the stalwart Joy Behar and resident conservative Meghan McCain regularly getting into heightened tiffs over one political issue or another. Such awkwardness usually creates decent buzz for The View, but it looks like the big boss at ABC News is growing weary of such in-fighting.
Primetimer

WATCH: The Daily Show Treats Viewers to 20 Minutes of Fox News Contradictions

Even from hiatus, The Daily Show finds a way to troll Fox News. On Wednesday, the late night show released a damning, 20-minute supercut of Fox News anchors contradicting one another (and themselves) over the course of the last four years. The hypocrisy reel covers a wide range of topics — including conditions at the United States' southern border, teleprompter basics, and protestors — to make it clear just how biased Fox News is when it comes to covering Trump. As The Daily Show puts it, "You may not like Fox News, but they are nothing if not inconsistent."
'The View' Cohost Meghan McCain Snubbed By White House After Offering Help With Vaccine Rollout: Report

Meghan McCain may be the only conservative host on The View, but that doesn't mean the White House wants her help in convincing Republicans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It was reported that the talk show host reached out to the White House to offer her help in their campaign to get people vaccinated — and she didn't receive a response. McCain, 36, personally reached out to President Joe Biden's administration and said she and her brother, Jimmy McCain, could get vaccinated on live television, according to a report.
Primetimer

With Meghan MCain Out, The View Freely Takes Aim at Fox News

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. On Friday, Meghan McCain took a day off from The View to recover from her second COVID shot, giving her co-hosts free rein to take down Fox News. The panel was clear that the conservative network’s “campaign of misinformation” is harming not just viewers, but the country at large, as its hosts have spread false claims about the vaccine, President Biden, and voter fraud. “It’s hurting the [Republican] party. I think it’s hurting the country. I think it’s hurting democracy. I think it’s hurting journalism,” said Ana Navarro, as she railed against “Faux News.”
‘The View’: Meghan McCain Accuses Google of Being “Okay With Antisemitism” After Diversity Head Controversy

Meghan McCain is sounding off on Google’s pick for the company’s head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, after a 2007 blog post he wrote began making the rounds online. During today’s episode of The View, McCain tore into the company for hiring Bobb after it was revealed that he once wrote, “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” in a post about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
WATCH: Cindy McCain Admits Meghan's View Outbursts Make Her 'Cringe'

So much for family loyalty. During a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Cindy McCain admitted that her daughter Meghan's constant fighting on The View makes her "cringe a little bit," as she thought she taught her children to be "polite" and respectful to others. When Cindy McCain stopped by his...
Even Cindy McCain Thinks Meghan McCain on The View Can Be Cringe

You just know Cindy McCain is a secret Whoopi fan. During a May 26 interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the person who spawned Meghan McCain was asked by Andy Cohen if she was upset by how Meghan can get “into it” with her co-hosts on The View, citing Meghan’s recent tantrum when Goldberg tried to throw to commercial on Monday. In a video clip of the interview, Cohen notes that he saw Cindy “cringe a little bit when I brought it up. Does it upset you to watch?” Cindy nodded, said, “yeah,” and admitted, “from a mom, you teach your children to be polite, be nice to other people, and all that kind of stuff. It does make me cringe a little bit.” Cindy tried to say she understands that this is all part of Meghan’s job, but shrugged and added, “as a mom, it does bother me a little bit.”
Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Lock Horns Over Covid-19 Vaccine: ‘Excuse Me, Can I Please Finish a Sentence?’

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got heated on Thursday’s The View, going after each other over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Covid-19 vaccine messaging. “You know, he has to be diplomatic for some reason,” Behar said of Fauci’s messaging. “He doesn’t want to upset people. He doesn’t want to step on people’s civil liberties. But I don’t have to be that way. You know what, it’s not that complicated, people. It’s not nuclear physics. All you have to do is get the damn vaccine. When you go inside, wear a mask, even if you have the vaccine. There might be variants around. Wear the damn vaccine. And then get the booster when that time is coming.”