Dutch court orders Shell must nearly halve emissions by 2030

 5 days ago

A Dutch court on Wednesday ruled Royal Dutch Shell partially responsible for climate change and ordered it to reduce its carbon emissions.

The ruling, issued by the district court in The Hague, found Shell must cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to its 2019 levels.

The 2030 order shifts Shell’s target of becoming “a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050,” which the company argues is in line with the Paris climate accord.

The Netherlands, among more than a hundred other nations, signed onto the accord, which aims to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The court found the company’s plans to be inadequate.

Seven environmental groups filed the lawsuit against Shell, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth Netherlands and Fossil Free Netherlands. The lawsuit also named 17,000 Dutch citizens as co-plaintiffs.

Lawyers have said the case could set a precedent for similar lawsuits against big oil companies around the world.

Shell

‘Disappointing’ decision

  • “We are investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, including electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, renewables and biofuels,” Shell said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on these efforts and fully expect to appeal today’s disappointing court decision.”

  • The U.S. Supreme Court this month sided with Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Exxon Mobil in a climate change lawsuit brought by the city of Baltimore.

Court

Emissions pose ‘serious risks’

  • “The Shell group is one of the largest producers and suppliers of fossil fuels worldwide. The CO2 emissions of the Shell group, its suppliers and customers are greater than those of many countries,” the court wrote. “This contributes to global warming, which leads to dangerous climate change and poses serious risks to human rights, such as the right to life and an undisturbed family life.”

Environmentalists

Hope case sets precedent

  • “Our hope is that this verdict will trigger a wave of climate litigation against big polluters, to force them to stop extracting and burning fossil fuels,” said Sara Shaw from Friends of the Earth International.


Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

