Walnut Creek, CA

Bierhaus Reopens in Downtown Walnut Creek

beyondthecreek.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news as Bierhaus, the German-inspired restaurant and beer hall that closed late last year in downtown Walnut Creek, has reopened! Their menu is a bit more limited for now, but I look forward to eating a giant pretzel with mustard, while sipping a draft brew there soon.

www.beyondthecreek.com
#Food Drink#Bierhaus Reopens#German#Walnut Creek Great#Downtown Walnut Creek#Locust St#Beer#Mustard
