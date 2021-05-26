Cancel
Southern Pines, NC

Person of Interest in Southern Pines Shooting Turns Himself In

By JONATHAN BYM
pilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockingham man who was being sought out by Southern Pines Police in connection with a shooting that occurred last week turned himself in to authorities. Nelson Aaron Ismail, 21, of Morning Side Drive in Rockingham, was processed in the Moore County Detention Center after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ismail is...

www.thepilot.com
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Southern Pines, NCsandhillssentinel.com

ATV accident victim airlifted in Southern Pines

A 22 year-old-man was airlifted after an ATV accident in Southern Pines. The accident occurred on W. Illinois Avenue near the intersection with S. Mechanic Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was injured when the ATV he was riding rolled over in the road. When emergency crews arrived,...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Pinehurst Man Arrested

Pinehurst Police Department arrested Jason Kent Townley, 57, of Gingham Lane in Pinehurst, on Friday, May 14. He was charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. “Our department acted on a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to arrest Townley,” said...
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
The Sanford Herald

Would-be burglar held at gunpoint by homeowner

CARTHAGE — A Vass man accused of trying to break in a home in Eagle Springs was held at gunpoint by the homeowner until authorities arrived, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Eric Wayne Callahan, 39, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree burglary, resisting a public officer...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

New Body Scanner Installed at Detention Center

When Jacob Armstrong was arrested last Thursday and went through the intake process at the Moore County Detention Center, he was asked multiple times if he had any foreign objects or substances that could cause harm to himself or any of the detention officers. He said no. Then he went...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Hack Attack: Pipeline Shutdown Sparks Run on Gas

The temporary shutdown of a vital multistate fuel pipeline set off a gasoline-buying frenzy in Moore County, leaving many local stores with empty pumps on Tuesday. Service along the 5,500-mile pipeline, which is used to transport nearly half of all fuel consumed on the East Coast, was suspended Friday after its operator, Colonial Pipeline, was hit with a ransomware attack. The shutdown led Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Letter: Invest in Body Cameras

According to the U.S. Census, Pasquotank County had a 2019 estimated population of 39,824 and a median income of $50,558 per household. Pasquotank County is where Andrew Brown Jr. was recently shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies. For that same year, the Census Bureau estimated that Moore County had a population of 88,247 residents and a median household income of $59,963.
The Sanford Herald

Lee Co. man, Moore Co. woman charged with insurance fraud

Two people are accused of staging a wreck in Lee County in an attempt to defraud an insurance company. Yushawn Antonio Johnson, 24, of 5315 Arrowwood Circle, Sanford, and Elizabeth Jowana McCall, 24, of Aberdeen, were served with criminal summonses April 24, charging them with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Insurance.
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: first responders

ROCKINGHAM — An upcoming paintball tournament will raise money to help support veterans and first responders. Sandhills first responders train for water rescues in Pee Dee River. ROCKINGHAM — With the weather warming up, more people will be hitting Hitchcock Creek and the Pee Dee River for water-related recreation. Published...