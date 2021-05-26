DA: Bethlehem Man Charged In Fatal Allentown Hit-Run Crash

Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 21-year-old Bethlehem man was charged Wednesday for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run crash last year, authorities announced.

An investigation found that Issac Resto was behind the wheel of a Nissan Sentra traveling at a "high rate of speed" when he struck a 46-year-old man who was crossing the street at Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2020, according to Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Witnesses told police they saw the Nissan Sentra immediately flee the scene after striking Eliezer Montano-Lopez, of Allentown, authorities said.

Montano-Lopez was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, authorities said.

He died from multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Resto is charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, accidents involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, and summary charges of reckless driving and immediate notice of accident to police.

Resto is in Lehigh County Jail under $75,000 bail.

