Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Dave Chappelle's socially distant standup shows in his Yellow Spring, Ohio hometown are getting the documentary treatment

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The untitled movie from Ohio-based filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic and grapples with the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement. It will also go behind the scenes of Chappelle's taping of his 8:46 special in response to George Floyd. The documentary will close out this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Yellow Spring#Tribeca Film Festival#Documentary Festival#Standup#Filmmakers#Black Lives Matter#Emotions#Early Days#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's podcast is dropping a two-part interview with David Letterman

The two-part The Midnight Miracle podcast, premiering June 8, will feature two "Dave Meets Dave" interviews that were conducted last summer when the former late-night host visited Chappelle's home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Chappelle was a guest on Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which also filmed in the town. ALSO: Chappelle hijacks Michael Che's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Lisey's Story and Sweet Tooth Lead a Weekend of Premieres and Finales

Streaming takes center stage in a crowded weekend of premieres and finales. On Netflix, DC Entertainment and Robert Downey Jr. adapt comic series Sweet Tooth into a fantasy epic about half-human, half-animal children, while Mae Martin lightens things up with Feel Good’s final season. Over in Apple world, the streamer bows Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, and draws The Mosquito Coast to a close in the season finale.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Barack and Michelle Obama team with Kenya Barris and Chris Nee for We the People Netflix animated musical U.S. civics lessons

Titled We the People and premiering on Netflix on the Fourth of July, the 10-episode series of three-minute musical shorts covers a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways. Created by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, We the People will feature the music of H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Andra Day, among others, plus performances from Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Daveed Diggs and Brittany Howard. Watch We the People's the trailer.
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Danger Force casts Nickelodeon's first transgender actor in a live-action series

Sasha A. Cohen, a 13-year-old trans actor, will guest on the June 19 episode with his twin sister Natalie R Cohen. “I want Sasha to see his own power as an actor and as a human,” said Danger Force star Michael D. Cohen, who launched the Trans Youth Acting Challenge in December to help trans and nonbinary youth break into the business. “I want him to feel proud of his work and feel real confident in himself in every aspect and to know that he will help change kids’ lives by being the first kid of trans experience on Nickelodeon in live action.” Michael D. Cohen, no relation to Sasha A. Cohen, will direct the young trans actor's episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Amy Ryan wanted to be on The Office at the same time the NBC comedy was pursuing her

Ryan recalled on the Office Ladies podcast landing her Holly Flax role soon after her Oscar nomination for Gone Baby Gone. Turns out, Ryan and executive producer and cast member Paul Lieberstein worked together on the ABC sitcom The Naked Truth. "It was so soon after the Oscars and I was like, 'You know, I'm doing a lot of dramas. And if I have any kind of cachet right now, at this moment, I want to do a comedy — and I want to do a comedy like The Office,'" Ryan recalled, according to Mashable. "My agent had kind of reached out and at the same time Paul had reached out, I guess, to him. I don't know who got there first, but it was I really think it was like about the same week. Paul had mentioned that he was also a fan of The Wire, as were some of the other writers. So it was kind of a culmination of all those worlds coming together." What was it like for Ryan to work with Steve Carell? "You know, always with Steve, it was so hard not to laugh. It was also like a thrill that sets in," Ryan said. "Look, I remember when I was 25 I went skydiving, and I did it where you're strapped to the other instructor. And just as the airplane door opened up and he made me look out, we were about 13,000 feet in the air. And I remember the thought in my head is, 'OK, I'm going to die or I'm going to have the time of my life, pick one.' And I remember picking I'm going to have fun. And as nervous as I was, you know, being like in those scenes with Steve, I remember that moment too. Like, 'Oh, just pick one. Why don't you have fun instead, you know?'"
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lee Daniels' Our Kind of People adds LeToya Luckett

The Destiny's Child alum will star on the Fox drama, joining Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut. According to The Wrap, Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, "a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard." Luckett is coming off of starring on Greenleaf.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels

Curtis' production company and Blumhouse have landed the TV rights to the author’s bestselling novel series with the goal of creating ongoing scripted drama series based on the crime thrillers. Kay Scarpetta revolves around Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist. The 25th book in the series is scheduled to be released this fall. There are no plans for Curtis to have an on-screen role in the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Griffiths has more sympathy for her Six Feet Under character 20 years after the show's debut

"It was always hard for me to just understand this girl's inability to get sh*t done," Griffiths says of Brenda Chenowith, her Six Feet Under alter ego. "I kept trying to find jobs for her where she could actually function in the world. To me, she just seemed like an anomaly. I didn't know many women in my life, young women, who were so talented and smart, and so trapped in their own neuroticism." But with hindsight, Griffiths wonders if Brenda helped pave the way for more nuanced TV portrayals of women. "From watching television, I think she would say, 'Thank Christ we are getting closer to actually far more accurate portrayals of what women feel like in themselves, and in their bodies, and what they struggle with and, and a more inclusive notion of what woman is, you know, including non-binary trends,'" she says. "I think she would love this movement to self-definition...And television's a lot more interesting too! There's a lot more good sh*t on television."
SciencePosted by
Primetimer

Mayim Bialik has emerged as the new Internet favorite to host Jeopardy! after guest-hosting a few episodes

"The neuroscientist and actress, best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom, took the podium on Monday night, starting her 10-episode run as guest host," says Justin Kirkland. "From night one, Bialik received a massive amount of praise for her composure and personable hosting skills. In Monday night's episode, she began by saying, 'It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy! I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science and that love led me to a Ph.D. in neuroscience.'..Her excellent first couple outings have fans suggesting that Bialik might be the top of the heap once guest hosting ends and the long-time trivia show chooses a new host. Even with fanfare for other hosts, Bialik's mixture of charm and whip smart commentary has made quick fans out of any skeptics."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Judy Sheindlin blames CBS' handling of Hot Bench for her Judge Judy exit: “You disrespected my creation"

Sheindlin created the 2014-2019 syndicated court panel show, but she says she felt slighted by CBS dumping Hot Bench to make room for The Drew Barrymore Show in 2019. “You disrespected my creation,” Ms. Sheindlin tells The Wall Street Journal of the handling of Hot Bench by CBS. “And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place.” Sheindlin adds with a laugh “We had a nice marriage. It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

Andy Cohen will welcome his Watch What Happens Live studio audience back on June 13

On Sunday, June 13, Uzo Aduba and John Benjamin Hickey will become Cohen's first first in-studio guests since the pandemic began in March 2020. Cohen returned to the studio, nicknamed "the clubhouse," last fall. Variety reports that the WWHL audience will be reduced to 20 people, down from the usual 36, to allow for social distancing. All audience members will also have to show that they were vaccinated. Cohen may still, however, interview guests remotely. “I can’t wait to welcome back my gang of 20 cocktail companions!” Cohen said in a statement. “Also — throwing a party for one every night was starting to get extremely depressing.” Watch What Happens Live's return with a studio audience will happen one night before Stephen Colbert welcomes his first full Late Show audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater since the pandemic began.
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

TLC renews I Am Jazz for Season 7

The TLC reality show starring trans activist Jazz Jennings will begin filming Season 7 this summer in South Florida, where Jennings lives with her family, after a two-year break in filming. Meanwhile, Variety's Caroline Framke profiled Jennings for Pride Month. "Jennings is startlingly casual about her influence and all that she’s accomplished," says Framke. "She’s often described as a fierce LGBTQ+ activist, a responsibility she accepts and takes very seriously. But both on I Am Jazz and throughout our interview, Jennings is not exactly trying to be a polished Hollywood ambassador. She’s a 20-year-old who loves roller coasters, RuPaul’s Drag Race and playing pickleball with her dad. She has a dreamy pink-and-blue tattoo of a mermaid on her biceps to honor a lifelong obsession she’s shared and bonded over with other trans girls ever since she could swim. She stages goofy TikTok dances with her older brother Sander for their combined 1.2 million followers. Now taking a break before starting her studies at Harvard University, she lives in Florida with her family, whom she considers her best friends."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Six Feet Under premiered 20 years ago today

Alan Ball's five-season HBO drama was unprecedented when it debuted on June 3, 2001. "Like most of us, television has always tended to shy away from death," says Louis Chilton. "Of course, it has featured on TV since the medium’s earliest days – as a storytelling device, a set-up for a mystery, a story twist or even a convenient means of explaining an actor’s departure. But for the better part of a century, TV skirted around the edges of death, avoiding the unknowable black hole at the heart of it. Perhaps the 20th century’s finest example was Twin Peaks, which shocked the world in 1990 with its raw, protracted look at the murder of a teenage girl, diving into a community’s grief without offering any easy or coherent answers. But in 2001, Six Feet Under blew all precedents away. When it comes to exploring death on-screen, there has never been a better, funnier, more humanistic example than Six Feet Under, first broadcast 20 years ago today. Of all the conservative media taboos that Alan Ball’s pioneering TV drama would flout – and there were a lot of them, from meth-smoking schoolkids to gay threesomes to mass shootings – none was more challenging to the “feelgood” conventions of television than its candid, no-holds-barred treatment of death. Six Feet Under was a series that looked death square in the face, scrutinizing every mole and crevice." Ball says of Six Feet Under, which won nine Emmys and three Golden Globes: “I feel like what the show is about is pretty timeless. There had never really been a show like that, about that subject. About death.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Later, Later: After 33 Years, NBC’s 1:30 A.M. Talk Show Franchise Is History

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. On Aug. 22, 1988, NBC went someplace no one thought possible. A place where only the most hardcore lost causes resided — the grifters, the drunks, the lonelyhearts, the direct-response advertisers and of course, the insomniacs. NBC went to 1:30 a.m. to launch a nightly talk show called Later with Bob Costas. People still awake at that hour would watch anything, the reasoning went, so why not an affable sportscaster trying his hand at celebrity chat? Thus was a 1:30 franchise born.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Justina Machado to star in Amazon's The Horror of Dolores Roach pilot

The One Day at a Time alum will lead the pilot based on the podcast of the same name. In The Horror of Dolores Roach, Machado's "Magic Hands” Dolores Roach "is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back," per Variety. "Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, her apartment now occupied by strangers, Dolores finds respite in the dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca around the corner, the only remnant of her former life."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

A TV series based on George Washington's contradictions, including his slave ownership, is being shopped around

Titled The President, the potential series -- created by Blue Bloods writers Brian Burns and William N. Collage with Antoine Fuqua on board as director and executive producer -- "has a pilot script and an eight-episode bible for a series that tells the complex story of America’s first elected leader and the contradictions behind the man who, after leading the country to victory in the Revolutionary War, made an indelible mark on setting up a democratic government as its first president," reports Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. "In his first 153 days, Washington unified the warring factions of the country; organized the State, Treasury and what was then called the War Department; set up the Supreme Court; and ratified the Bill of Rights and the Constitution in 1791. There is hypocrisy: Washington and wife Martha owned 300 enslaved people who toiled on their Virginia plantation. He ripped nine of them away from their families to join him when he set up the government in New York, where slavery was not outlawed until 1807. The shape of the series is important history, but the stories of the enslaved are a big part of the narrative in a drama that plays out like The Crown and Downton Abbey. The contradictions loom heavily, as when Washington’s enslaved staff serves Founding Fathers like James Madison as they worked out the Bill of Rights, with none of the amendments extending to the servants." Burns came up with the idea for the series and brought it to Collage, who wrote Fuqua's upcoming Will Smith action thriller Emancipation, about a runaway slave.