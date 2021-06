Mason, Thursday, Northern Illinois Huskies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seton Hall Pirates men's basketball, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Jeep. MASON, Ohio – The 36th edition of the BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by JEEP gets underway on Thursday afternoon with the opening round doubleheader. First pitch of the tournament, which returns to Prasco Park, home of the Cincinnati Spikes club is set for 2:30 p.m. ET with No. 2 seed Creighton against No. 3 seed Seton Hall. The second game of the doubleheader will start no earlier than 6:30 p.m. and features regular-season champion UConn against tournament co-host Xavier, the No. 4 seed.