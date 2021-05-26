Cancel
5 MLB Prop Bets For May 26: Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continue Hitting Home Runs?

By Ryan Huizdos
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5oST_0aCGXzLj00

Prop bets are often the most fun form of sports betting and offer great odds compared to simply betting on the outcome of a game. With a full day of baseball, there are plenty of exciting props to chase. Here are five of the top prop bets for the day.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

5. Chris Paddock under 5.5 strikeouts (-122)

The Milwaukee Brewers average 10.04 strikeouts per game, the fourth-worst in the league. Despite this, Paddack isn't a swing-and-miss pitcher and does not pitch deep into games. In eight starts, he has six or more strikeouts in just two games. This will be a close one, but Paddack would have to go deep into the game to hit the over, something he does not normally do.

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run (+350)

In his past five games, Guerrero has hit five home runs, including two games with two apiece. He leads Major League Baseball with 16 homers and has shown power to all fields. The hitter-friendly Yankees stadium makes for a perfect place for Guerrero to continue launching moonshots.

3. Rafael Devers over 0.5 RBIs (+125)

Devers’ splits against left-handed pitchers are not great. He is batting just .224 with one home run against lefties this season. However, he has batted in at least one run in four consecutive games. Braves starter Drew Smyly has a 5.11 ERA and surrenders plenty of hard contact, giving Devers the chance to break out of his slump against left-handed starters.

2. Kansas City Royals under 2.5 runs (+108)

In four of Tyler Glasnow’s seven starts where the Rays won, the opposing team was held under three runs. Facing off against Kansas City, who has scored lost 2-1 Tuesday in the series opener, Glasnow should go deep into the game. If he's able to go deep into the game, Tampa’s high-leverage relievers should enter and be able to hold Kansas City to a low-scoring affair.

1.Boston Red Sox score first and win (+200)

Drew Smyly has a 7.71 ERA in the first inning of games this year, giving the top of Boston’s lineup a strong shot at scoring first. Should the Red Sox jump out to a quick start, they can get to Atlanta’s bullpen early and give starter Nick Pivetta a lead to work with. Pivetta is 5-0 through nine starts with a 3.59 ERA and has received solid run support in his starts.

