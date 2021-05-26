Cancel
Outfield help should be the top priority for the Yankees

By Derek
viewsfrom314ft.com
 17 days ago

It’s no secret that the Yankees’ offense has severely underperformed expectations this season. The lineup has scored 191 runs, fewer than four per game, which ranks in the bottom third of Major League Baseball. Injuries, underperformance, and perhaps the dejuiced baseball are all culprits. There’s no hitting star lying in wait down in the minors, so the Yankees will either need to see some improvement from the current roster, or look outside the organization before the trade deadline.

viewsfrom314ft.com
