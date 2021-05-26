Skydiver Left Dangling 30ft Above Street After Getting Tangled In Power Lines
A skydiver whose parachute got tangled up in power lines was left dangling 30 feet off the ground in Lake Elsinore, California before rescue crews showed up with a cherry picker to safely lower him down. KTLA reports the incident happened yesterday around 11:10a.m. near a local skydiving center, though it’s unclear if that was where the person’s flight originated (hmmmm, what are the chances). Crews cut power lines and used a safety basket to get the person back on the ground.The skydiver only suffered minor injuries and threw up a peace sign to confirm he was all good. This is one lucky dude:unofficialnetworks.com