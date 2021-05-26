Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Elsinore, CA

Skydiver Left Dangling 30ft Above Street After Getting Tangled In Power Lines

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skydiver whose parachute got tangled up in power lines was left dangling 30 feet off the ground in Lake Elsinore, California before rescue crews showed up with a cherry picker to safely lower him down. KTLA reports the incident happened yesterday around 11:10a.m. near a local skydiving center, though it’s unclear if that was where the person’s flight originated (hmmmm, what are the chances). Crews cut power lines and used a safety basket to get the person back on the ground.The skydiver only suffered minor injuries and threw up a peace sign to confirm he was all good. This is one lucky dude:

unofficialnetworks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lake Elsinore, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Skydiving#Tangled#Accident#Ktla#Rso#Sce#Calfirerru#Rescue Crews#Firefighters#Vine#Traumatic Injuries#Trl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Bloomington, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Corona, CAmynewsla.com

Injured Hiker Rescued from Fresno Trail near Corona

A rescue helicopter was used to pull an injured hiker off a trail near Corona Saturday. The injury was reported around 11:30 a.m. about 2 1/2 miles up Fresno Trail in the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A helicopter crew extracted the injured hiker, who...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Two Injured in Rubidoux Crash

Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rubidoux. The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Armstrong Road at Gail Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free at least one of the patients from a vehicle, officials said. One...
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicle Flips at Menifee Intersection, Shearing Fire Hydrant

A vehicle overturned at a Menifee intersection Friday and sheared a fire hydrant, but the driver escaped serious injury. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. at Briggs and Simpson roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and...
Thousand Palms, CAmynewsla.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Thousand Palms Crash

One person died and two others were hurt Friday afternoon in a collision in Thousand Palms. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:07 p.m. in the area of Ramon Road and Vista Del Sol, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Local police ask drivers to be alert around bicycles

May is National Bicycle Safety Month and The Riverside County Sheriff Department is encouraging Canyon Lake drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists, and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable and safe on the road. “Bicyclists are safest when they act like and are treated the same as drivers,” Sergeant...
Temecula, CAspectrumnews1.com

Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. What You Need To Know.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

No Arrests Made During DUI Checkpoint in Jurupa Valley

No arrests were made during a driver’s license and sobriety checkpoint in Jurupa Valley, but numerous citations were issued, sheriff’s official said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Limonite Avenue. Of the 760 drivers...
Jurupa Valley, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Man arrested in vandalism of Jurupa Valley church

A transient was arrested after stained glass windows and a statue of a saint were vandalized at a church in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they recognized 30-year-old Michael Dudek from surveillance video. He was apprehended Wednesday, May 12, after being found in an abandoned home.