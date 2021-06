J.J. Abrams is bringing back the beloved 1995 show Batman: The Animated Series in the form of a new HBO Max adaptation titled Batman: The Caped Crusader. The show’s original creators Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves will be returning to the board as well. According to sources, the new show will have a similar tone to the original series, a return to its noir roots where the narrative will delve deep on Batman‘s psyche. The upcoming show already has a poster, too. From the looks of it, the animation will faithfully capture the style of the vintage show.