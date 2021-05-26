Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Gin, Luxury Handcrafted Gin  with South African Twist

By Ana Maria Dakota
upscalelivingmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spectacular Cape Floral Kingdom sits at the southwestern tip of Africa. It is by far the smallest, yet easily the richest of the six floral kingdoms in the world.  This unique region, encompassing Cape Town itself, offers an unusual but intricate landscape of flora and fauna.  This floral kingdom is predominantly ‘fynbos’ (meaning very fine bush), and it comprises thousands of different species, which attract multiple insects and birds.

www.upscalelivingmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Sugarbird#Food Drink#Cape Town#Rare Species#Landscape#Latin#Pet#Md#Lla#Chanel#Xo Brandy#Sugarbird Gin#Sugarbird Original Fynbos#Cape Fynbos#Fynbos Species#Western Cape#South African Brands#Luxury Lifestyle Awards#Taste#Paradise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksfood24.com

South’s Africa’s best craft gins for 2021 – announced

South Africa’s craft gin category has been growing rapidly since the early 2010s with new gins coming onto the market almost every month. And even though expert bartenders believe that the hype will die down, the South African drinking public still has a penchant for ‘mother’s ruin’. Now in its...
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

10 Thrilling South African Whites Under $20

While South Africa's winemakers use a range of red and white grapes to produce everything from sparklers to sweeties, there are three grape varieties that lead the way for the country's white wines: Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. And as this week's selection shows, many versions offer impressive value. This gives wine lovers a great opportunity to explore South Africa's wines, whether they're enjoying these whites in casual settings or pairing them with fine cuisine at more elegant events.
Industrywinespectator.com

Catastrophic Tank Collapse Destroys 250,000 Liters of South African Wine

Darling Cellars is less than 10 miles from the Atlantic Ocean on South Africa’s Western Cape. But it was wine, not water, that flooded the winery last month when a 50,000-liter wine tank collapsed, unleashing a frothing stream of red wine and initiating a calamitous domino effect that ended in the loss of 250,000 liters of wine and substantial structural damage.
Worldsapeople.com

Ag No! South African Accent Can Be Intimidating!

According to some foreigners, the South African accent can be a little intimidating and scary! Apparently we can sound a little aggressive, even when asking for ‘ass cream’. Watch below as Jimmy Carr and his guests chat about accents on ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, the irreverent comedy panel show...
Worldluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Royal Portfolio Applauds Restoration of Nonstop US-South Africa Flights

The post-Covid rebooting of American tourism to South Africa will be enhanced tonight as United Airlines launches its new daily nonstop New York-Johannesburg Dreamliner service. The Royal Portfolio is considered South Africa's most iconic collection of hotels and safari lodges. Founded, owned and run by the Biden family, it is...
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

15 of the best gins to add to your home bar cart

We needn’t tell you that the world is awash in gin. Ever since the great gin renaissance of the 2010s, new brands have launched on what feels like a daily basis. Even Buckingham Palace now sells its own bottling, made from botanicals grown on the grounds.So, what makes the best gin? Like with a favourite perfume, or preferred pizza topping, it’s a deeply personal choice. Some swear it’s not gin unless it’s London Dry – bursting with resinous juniper, and earthy dried notes of coriander, angelica and liquorice. Others embrace modern gins, with exotic fruits, foraged herbs and pinky hues. While...
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Citadelle Launches New French Summer Garden Gin

From Château de Bonbonnet, Ars, France, comes Citadelle’s newest gin, Citadelle Jardin d’été, a permanent addition to the Citadelle portfolio, now available in Connecticut via Hartley & Parker, Limited, Inc. and in Rhode Island via MS Walker. Inspired by a French garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, wife of Citadelle Founder Alexandre Gabriel, Jardin d’été is made with melon flesh, whole lemon, yuzu zest and more orange peel, in addition to the 19 botanicals used to make Citadelle Original. The pioneer of French gin, Citadelle has been crafting authentic gin de terroir in a small village in Charente for 25 years. Citadelle distills not only the peel of the lemon, as is customary, but the entire lemon – including the flesh, juice and skin – as well as using fruits that are unique to Jardin d’été: Charentais melon, yuzu zest and orange peel. The botanicals also include juniper berries, lemon zest, cardamom, cubeb, coriander, nutmeg, Sichuan pepper, cinnamon, cassia, licorice, angelica, iris, almonds, fennel, cumin, star anise, savory and violet. Bottled at 41.5% alcohol by volume in a 750-ml bottle, serving suggestions are neat, on the rocks, in a martini or in a more elaborate cocktail.
WorldFlight Global.com

Lift flags fresh approach as key in tough South African market

Few airline markets have been as challenging as South Africa, even before the Covid crisis hit. Yet the tough climate did not deter South African carrier Lift from joining the fray in December last year. Indeed, in many ways, it helped its entry. “It’s been a whirlwind. We set it...
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

South African Rescue Dedicated to Saving Vervet Monkeys

While vervet monkeys haven’t been classified as endangered, they have started to disappear gradually due to human activities. Found in East and Southern Africa, these monkeys tend to live in areas up to 4,000 meters in altitude. However, the ones living close to civilization have been viewed as pests by humans, unfortunately.
Food & Drinksbuffalorising.com

BITTERS | Grandma’s Herb Garden Gin Sour

This episode of Bitters is presented by . Lockhouse Sakura Gin (you can use any Gin) In a rocks glass, smoke one sprig of rosemary while you prepare the cocktail, this will add some flavor and depth to it. Then fill the glass with ice. Fill your shaker with Ice.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Heritage Dispute Engulfs Site Chosen for Amazon’s New African HQ

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - For the Khoi and San - South Africa's first inhabitants - a verdant patch of land in Cape Town embodies victory and tragedy. The two communities drove back cattle-raiding Portuguese soldiers there in 1510. But, a century and a half later, it was where Dutch settlers launched a campaign of land dispossession.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Gin and Beyond: Contemporary Botanical Spirits Bloom Bright

Contemporary gins and new spirits categories drive innovative explosion in botanical offerings. In the beginning, there was gin. More than one type, of course—genever, Old Tom, sloe gin, and more—yet ultimately the dominant style became London Dry, a bracing botanical spirit, tangy, and juniper-led. But at the turn of the...
Drinkskentlive.news

Lidl's famous gin festival returns with new selection of premium products

Low-cost supermarket Lidl is bringing back its Gin Festival this month with a new selection of 14 premium craft products, promising a tipple for everyone with non-alcoholic, pre-mixed, and artisan offerings. With its delicate floral and fruit tea notes of rooibos, baobab, and hibiscus, the South African-inspired Brentingby Gin Rooibos...
Food & Drinkshertfordshiremercury.co.uk

The local gin and vodka you can now buy in selected Hertfordshire Tesco stores

Hertfordshire Tesco customers will be among the first to enjoy new locally-produced premium gin and vodka. Steve Scutt, Co-founder of Innovative Functional Foods, from Welwyn Garden City, has developed two new premium spirits, Green Genie gin, and Green Russian vodka. Developed locally and handcrafted in the grounds of Luton Hoo...
Worldch-aviation.com

South African CAA reacts to Sukhoi startup claim

This article is only available for ch-aviation PRO subscribers. South African Airways (SA, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo) will take to the skies again in July or at the latest early to mid-August 2021, according to its new interim chief executive officer, Thomas Kgokolo. “Momentum is starting to build quickly at SAA...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready Zesty Gin Spirits

Discount supermarket brand Lidl launched a line of Hortus Gin spinoffs including two new flavors. The light and refreshing collection is arriving in time to spice up sun-soaked summer days. The latest tastes of Hortus Gin are Sicilian Lemon & Lime, which deliver sweet and sour flavors through a full-strength gin, and Watermelon & Lime, which takes the form of a sweet and tangy liqueur. The new spirits work well on their own and as mixers.
Madison, WImadison

Salud! State Line Distillery debuts London Dry gin, expanded patio

When John Mleziva wanted to help people make better cocktails at home during the pandemic, he got his 4-year-old daughter to help him out. On their “Cocktails with Chloe” video series on Facebook, Mleziva, owner of State Line Distillery in Madison, demos a daiquiri, a Tom Collins, a Bees Knees and a classic old fashioned. Dad drops knowledge about spirits while Chloe pours (with a few spills) and provides color commentary (mainly sound effects and little-kid giggles).