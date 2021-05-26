Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Gin, Luxury Handcrafted Gin  with South African Twist

From Château de Bonbonnet, Ars, France, comes Citadelle’s newest gin, Citadelle Jardin d’été, a permanent addition to the Citadelle portfolio, now available in Connecticut via Hartley & Parker, Limited, Inc. and in Rhode Island via MS Walker. Inspired by a French garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, wife of Citadelle Founder Alexandre Gabriel, Jardin d’été is made with melon flesh, whole lemon, yuzu zest and more orange peel, in addition to the 19 botanicals used to make Citadelle Original. The pioneer of French gin, Citadelle has been crafting authentic gin de terroir in a small village in Charente for 25 years. Citadelle distills not only the peel of the lemon, as is customary, but the entire lemon – including the flesh, juice and skin – as well as using fruits that are unique to Jardin d’été: Charentais melon, yuzu zest and orange peel. The botanicals also include juniper berries, lemon zest, cardamom, cubeb, coriander, nutmeg, Sichuan pepper, cinnamon, cassia, licorice, angelica, iris, almonds, fennel, cumin, star anise, savory and violet. Bottled at 41.5% alcohol by volume in a 750-ml bottle, serving suggestions are neat, on the rocks, in a martini or in a more elaborate cocktail.