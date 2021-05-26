Cancel
'WandaVision' Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Sets Overall Deal With Marvel Studios, 20th Television

By Joe Otterson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the deal, Schaeffer will develop projects for both Marvel Studios and 20th Television. Projects for Marvel Studios will go to Disney Plus, while projects for 20th TV will be developed for all platforms. More from Variety. Schaeffer created “WandaVision” for television and also served as head writer and executive...

