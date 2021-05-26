Emmys 2021: What's In, What's Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility

While everyone waits for things to get back to "normal," TV is still in pandemic mode, happy to keep you glued to your couch with plenty of new shows and movies to watch. In fact, HBO Max is leading the charge with two Warner Bros. movies that will stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights and the horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max doesn't want you to leave your house ever again, and I'm strangely OK with that.