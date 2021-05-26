Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lapwai, ID

City of Lapwai Now Accepting Letters of Interest For Open City Council Position

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAPWAI - With the resignation of Lapwai City Councilwoman, Joni Williams, there is currently an opening on the Lapwai City Council, effective immediately. The city is now accepting Letters of Intent for those interested in the position. According to Idaho Code, Mayor Antonio Smith will appoint someone to fill the vacancy with Council’s approval at their next regularly scheduled meeting of Monday, June 21, 2021.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Lapwai, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#City Hall#Community#The Lapwai City Council#Lapwai City Councilwoman#Leadership#November#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

School Boards Association President Leaves Idaho's Indoctrination Task Force, Decrying ‘Partisan Campaigning’

Idaho School Boards Association President-elect Jason Knopp withdrew from the “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” Friday, a week after the committee’s first meeting. In a prepared statement, the Melba School Board trustee reproached the task force’s composition and the way it carried out its inaugural meeting last...
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Another Candidate Announces run for Idaho Governor

BOISE — Another candidate has announced a run for the governor’s office in Idaho. Melissa Sue Robinson, a transgender woman and advocate, announced in a news release that she intends to run for the Democratic nomination for Idaho governor in 2022. Robinson is a frequent candidate in Canyon County, running...
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Idaho Tax Commission Warns Taxpayers of Recent Fraudulent Mailing Scam

BOISE - The Idaho State Tax Commission is alerting taxpayers of a new tax scam after an individual recently received a “Notice of Intent to Levy Assets” in the mail. The mailing claims to be from the State of Idaho’s “Tax Processing Unit - Ada County Public Judgment Records.” The unit doesn’t exist. The fraudulent letter threatens enforcement action — like seizing assets — if the taxpayer's debt isn't resolved quickly.
Asotin County, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Asotin County Road Maintenance PSA For June 8-9, 2021

ASOTIN COUNTY - On Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9, 2021 between the hours of 6:30am and 5:00pm, the Asotin County Public Works Department (ACPWD) will be applying Magnesium Chloride road stabilizer to the Snake River Road from MP 19 to MP 22, weather permitting. This maintenance is part of Asotin County’s road stabilization program.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Idaho Indoctrination Task Force Talks Social Justice in First Meeting

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” got off to a long start in an inaugural meeting Thursday. The nearly five-hour meeting was dominated by presentations on social justice ideology by critical conservatives. Committee members catalogued allegations of indoctrination in U.S. schools, wrote down their understandings of critical race theory and listened as hardline conservatives leveraged critiques against alleged left-leaning curricula.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Idaho Governor Brad Little Defends Local Control, Denounces Lt. Governor's "Irresponsible Abuse of Power" Issuing Executive Order Banning Mask Mandates

BOISE - On Friday, May 28, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued Executive Order 2021-08, “Repealing Executive Order 2021-07 to Restore Local Control” – and provided a lengthy statement denouncing an executive order issued by Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin on Thursday while Little was out-of-state. Governor Little issued the following statement...
Idaho StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House of Representatives immediately, and continue until the next general election.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

This week’s meetings

Time: 6 p.m., executive session; 6:30 p.m., public meeting, Monday. Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us. Executive session, real estate. Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution designating property as surplus and ordering public auction; inventory of capital assets — action items. Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, permission to...
Nez Perce County, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

City, county officials have questions

Local government officials were still scratching their heads after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a sweeping new property tax bill into law Wednesday morning, and a scramble is on to gauge its effects. The stated intention of House Bill 389 was to provide property tax relief to Idaho homeowners. But...
Nez Perce County, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

May 13 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

I submitted a letter to the opinion editor in support of the Heart Beat bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little and to respond to a letter written by Mary A. Hansen that appeared in the April 29 edition criticizing the governor’s signing of that bill. I was told my letter exceeded the 250-word limit and the editor’s attempts to edit the piece had been unsuccessful.
Lapwai, IDclearwatertribune.com

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF WELL DRILLING PERMIT

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF WELL DRILLING PERMIT No. NLC15573 AND WATER USE PERMIT NO. NLCG2101 to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, BIA North Idaho Agency, Lapwai, ID. The purpose of these permits is to drill a replacement well for the community drinking water system, PWS ID # 101612108, to provide a public drinking water supply. The proposed well location is T35N R04W S11 ¼ SE ¼ NW, T.U. 3123, Nez Perce County. Construction for Well Drilling Permit No. NLC15573 may start on May 10, 2021. Permit No. NLCG2101 for Use of Tribal Water Rights has an initial use date of 5/5/2021 with a five-year term and expiration date of 5/5/2026. The total quantity of water to be appropriated is 60.7 AFY. For additional information, contact the Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources Division at PO Box 365, Lapwai, ID, 83540.