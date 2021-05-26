City of Lapwai Now Accepting Letters of Interest For Open City Council Position
LAPWAI - With the resignation of Lapwai City Councilwoman, Joni Williams, there is currently an opening on the Lapwai City Council, effective immediately. The city is now accepting Letters of Intent for those interested in the position. According to Idaho Code, Mayor Antonio Smith will appoint someone to fill the vacancy with Council's approval at their next regularly scheduled meeting of Monday, June 21, 2021.