The New Castle Fire Department was called twice in three days to a vacant building on West Grant at Elm streets that had smoke seeping through the roof. Firefighters had doused a small blaze inside the building around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Fire chief Mike Kobbe said a homeless man who was squatting inside the building had built a fire in a corner of it to keep warm and the fire got out of control. The fire department put out the flames within minutes and the New Castle police were addressing the man's situation, he said.