The Brooklyn Nets ended the season on Sunday by capping off a five-game winning streak with an easy victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This win was a little revenge for what happened earlier this season, as the Cavs beat the Nets in both of their previous matchups. Former Cavalier Kyrie Irving set the tone in the first half. He went for 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Uncle Drew also had 0 turnovers with a plus-minus of +17.