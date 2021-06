Mt. Hood Tap Trail - Mt. Hood Territory - Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits! When we say local, we mean right here in beautiful Clackamas County. Your community and small businesses need you more than ever during these challenging times. One of the best ways you can help local breweries, cideries and distilleries is with your patronage. The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail makes doing good easy, and is good for you, too! The free mobile pass will get you discounts and specials at 15 local craft drink spots, including to-go and outdoor options. A...